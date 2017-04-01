LIS

Wednesday, 4 January 2017

FG To Repair 50 Bridges Nationwide- Fashola

Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday disclosed that the Federal government plans to carry out repair works on 50 bridges nationwide within the next three years. Fashola disclosed this while inspecting the Rehabilitation of Lagos Ring Road Bridge abutment and approach to the Third Mainland Bridge project in Lagos.


“The work we have come to inspect was awarded some years back when there was an indication of some misalignments here on the Lagos Outer Ring Road which is the beginning of what leads on to the Third Mainland Bridge itself which is just about here. And it is being caused by erosion, sand filling and other activities. This road has moved as a result of some sub-soil displacement. Many of the bridges we built in the country over the last four, five decades have not been under any form of maintenance. We now have a three-year plan affecting over 50 bridges across the country for maintenance, repairs and restoration. And it is going to cost about N270 billion over three years. Our plan is to start with about N70 to N100 billion in year one; starting with the very critical ones so that they do not collapse and then we move to the less critical ones.”
livingstone chibuike said...

nice one. no time to waist

4 January 2017 at 08:29
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

New year lies! They don come again oo. APC DON WIN SATAN FOR GAME OF LIES. Which bridge if not hausa bridges freeborn hiss.




See dream!Freeborn begging huh?begging who huh?the same freeborn begging gave out N3.5m to his social media friends this xmas,please SOME BODY SHOULD TELL THAT HAUSA ANONYMOUS hungry bastard IDIOT and yoruba fools that freeborn will feed their 25 generation and the next to come.so u go under anonymous to face my comments huh?IF FREEBORN IS BEGging ON SOCIAL MEDIA HE WON'T BE COMMENTING LIKE THIS HIS COMMENT WOULD HAVE BEING SOFT AND SMOOTH SO TO PLEASE PEOPLE NA BUT HIS COMMENT HAS SHOW THAT FREEBORN WILL FEED THE WHOLE SOCIAL MEDIAns WITH HIS BOLD AND POWERFUL COMMENT SO MAY THUNDER STRIKE U IDIOT. GO AROUND NIGER DELTA AND OUT SIDE NIGERIA AND ASK ABOUT ME OR MYFAMILY THEY WILL TELL U idiot. bastard moron like u,so u think am on social media to beg like u lazy poverty striken bastard huh? an here to open ur useless eyes and speak against ur apc,terrorist buhari and his Muslim satanic agenda,which i have done .IF U INSULT MY ENGLISH THEN WHAT WILL U TELL UR USELESS PRESIDENT HUH? how i wish engly dey help tellrosit buhari will not spell aso rock.so u can speak well and illiterate buhari is ruling u huh? May thunder fire u.
Almighty RICH FREEBORN REMAINS UR LORD LIKE IT OR NOT u HUNGRY APE VAGABOND,u've never seen any thing yet i dey come back to Nigeria after Trump inauguration TO GIVE U FOOLS GHANA PEPPER,THUNDER,BRIM STONE AND LAST BURIAL so no run!
Freeborn wept on una grave!



















#sad indeed

4 January 2017 at 08:29
Anonymous said...

Repair not even construct new ones. Shame to fashola and APC government

4 January 2017 at 08:38
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD FOR THEM





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

4 January 2017 at 08:42
Etim Poxman said...

FreeBorn, Pahrah for them..Nothing do you..ND dey with you all the way from Lasgidi State Of Mind..Em no go see draw.

4 January 2017 at 08:47
Anonymous said...

Shut up! Illiterate.

4 January 2017 at 09:25
FRESH said...

They will construct new ones with your pubic hair abi? so all this talk that the country is broke didn't get to you?

4 January 2017 at 09:27

