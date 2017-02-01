FG raises import duties on luxury goods, food items that have local alternatives

The increase contained in a circular by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun to the Nigeria Customs Service.
Also affected are some food items that have local alternatives such as rice, salt and sugarcane, alcoholic spirit, beverages.
Import duty for sugar cane and salt will go from 10 per cent to 70 per cent; alcoholic spirit, beverages and tobacco from 20 per cent to 60 per cent; and rice from 10 per cent to 60 per cent.
Also included on the list are packaged cement, from 10 per cent to 50 per cent; cotton/ fabrics materials, from 35 per cent to 45 per cent; and used cars popular known as Tokunbo, from 10 per cent to 35 per cent respectively.Source: The Guardian
Medicaments such as anti-malarials and antibiotics; crude palm oil; wheat flour; tomatoes paste; and cassava products are also affected in the upward review of duties. But essential industrial sector accessories, including bolt, industrial oil and other equipment are to enjoy a downward review to spur local industrialisation.
According to the Finance Minister, President Buhari has already approved the new tariff regime.The circular reads in part:
"This is to confirm that Mr. President has approved the 2016 fiscal policy measures made up of the Supplementary Protection Measures (SPM) for implementation together with the ECOWAS CET 2015 – 2019 with effect from 17th October, 2016."Consequently, all transactions prior to the effective date of this circular shall be subjected to the tariff rates applicable before the coming into effect of this 2016 fiscal policy measures."It added that the approved SPM was in line with the provision of the ECOWAS CET comprising the following:
“An Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) list with additional taxes on 173 tariff lines of the extant ECOWAS CET; national list consisting of items with reduced import duty rates to promote and encourage development in critical sectors of the economy; an import prohibition list (Trade), applicable only to certain goods originating from non-ECOWAS member states."Adeosun declared that the current fiscal policy measures superseded those of 2015, and advised the customs and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance.
Unna try o.....
These people are just gonna make life harder for people, you dont even produce ordinary toothpick yet u dey increase import duties , honestly am so sure that buhari wont win second term if he decides to run again.
Nawa o,God they.
Good measures but coming very late. These will spur manufacturing after another 1yr. By 2018, we will be ready to vote in someone else
This Government will cripple the Nigerian economy. It would have been a good policy if Nigerian goods commonly produced were not substandard. This will only increase the inflation rate which is way higher than the 18% FG claims it to be. A lot of people do not have confidence in some Nigerian products because of its low quality such as: alcoholic drinks, Nigerian SUVs(Innoson) and even rice. Because of our uncontrolled market supply chain with no price control regulation, wholesalers would still keep importing no matter the increment in import duties. Now local rice sellers even package local rice in foreign package bags claiming it's imported. I won't be surprised if more situations like these continue to happen. Well, guess this is what happens when they don't do intensive research and analysis before passing laws instead they just keep experimenting with the economy.
Which kind wahala be this, this is wickedness.
Atleast lets start from somewhere. We won't move forward if we keep complaining. We swallow the bitter pill now to enjoy later.
Na now them talk better talk
