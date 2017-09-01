FG plans to establish Aviation University- Minister says

Addressing newsmen after a familiarization tour of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria, Kaduna State, Sirika said the university when completed, will be into research and training of aviation personnel that will manufacture aircraft components.
“The aviation university will be different from NCAT. The university will be fully into research and development and production of higher level management manpower need of the industry. The university will go into deep research, with the hope that in the near future, we will be able to manufacture aircraft components, until when we are able to produce the aircraft itself. Since the technology is available around the world, is no longer a hindrance, it is our own ability and capability to pursue it. The technology is known, we are not reinventing it, we just put our act together in doing it. So, the university will cater for that, while NCAT will continue to provide the services in the institute” he said
