FG orders investigation into why Big Brother Nigeria is being shot in South Africa

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, Lai Mohammed said the NBC should determine whether Multi-Choice, by shooting the show in South Africa, has breached the Nigerian Broadcasting Code in any way, as well as the issue of possible deceit, since the viewing public was never told that the event would be staged outside Nigeria.
''As a country of laws, only the outcome of the investigation will determine our next line of action,'' he said.Lai Mohammed said while concerned Nigerians have bombarded his office with calls to complain about what they regard as an anomaly (of shooting outside the country a show meant for Nigerians), they should remain calm while the NBC investigates the issue and submits its findings.
8 comments:
Ok seen
Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com. Stop wasting money on data.
Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Ok
...merited happiness
LOVING THIS DISCUSSION.. WHY NOT CHECK IT OUT
Miss Katsina, Fatima Goje's sextape & pics circulates on IG (Must-see)
Better mbok
Is simple bcos light no dey naija, naija is not up to standard
Miss Katsina, Fatima Goje's sextape & pics circulates on IG (Must-see)
Post a Comment