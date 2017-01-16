FG invites BBOG members to a tour of Sambisa forest and the North East

The Federal government has written to members of the advocacy group for the missing Chibok Girls, Bring Back Our Girls BBOG, inviting three of its members including its convener, Oby Ezekwesili, for a tour to the dreaded Sambisa forest as well as other parts of the North East today January 16th
According to a letter signed by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, the tour which is being organised by the Military, will give the group a better understanding to the efforts been made to rescue the remaining missing girls.
The group in response to the letter, accepted the invitation but asked for a pre-tour meeting with the Federal government before embarking on the main tour.
The Federal government has also responded to their request, saying that it cannot shift the dates for the tour which is slated for Monday January 16th. See the Federal government's letter and BBOG's response after the cut
