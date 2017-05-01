FFK's ex-wife appointed as an assistant to president-elect of Ghana, Nana Addo Akufo-Addo

Saratu studied at Warwick University in the UK and she and FFK were married in London in 1987. She is the mother of his first child Folake who is a lawyer in the UK today.
They got separated in 1990 and divorced in 1993. Since then they have remained very close friends and have been in constant touch.
Interestingly Nana himself was once married to FFK's older sister Remi and they lived in Paris together for many years. She moved back to Ghana with him and stayed there until the marriage broke down and they divorced many years ago. They have two daughters.
FFK has hailed the appointment of his ex-wife, saying;
"Nana is a good friend of mine and more like an older brother to me. I first met him when I was ten years old and he was in his late twenties. He is a profoundly good man and exceptionally brilliant. He is also very well bred and very well educated. He went to a very good English private school, first Holmewood House, which I attended many years later, and then I think he went to either Lancing College or Epsom, before going to Oxford University and then later to the Sorbonne in Paris. His wife Sister Becky is also a good friend and I knew her very well when we lived in the same block of apartments in Chelsea, London when I was at University in the UK. These are truly wonderful people. I am very happy for them and very proud of Saratu. She is a wonderful lady and very hardworking. I have no doubt that she will do an excellent job in her new position and so will Nana Akufo Addo. With people like that at the helm of affairs Ghana will be in very good hands. Nana was born to lead and I am glad that he has finally been given the opportunity to do so".
