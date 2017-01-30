LIS

Monday, 30 January 2017

FFK slams Nigerians who are complaining about Trump's ban on Muslims but are silent about religious crises in their own country

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode took to twitter to react to the outcry by some Nigerians about Trump's executive order banning some individuals from coming into the US. According to him: "You complain about Donald Trump's travel ban on Muslims but remain silent about the genocide of Christians in Nigeria. Shame on you!"
Posted by at 1/30/2017 11:43:00 am

11 comments:

eFeMeNa SoWhO said...

30 January 2017 at 11:48
dj banti said...

Real matas
No mind them

30 January 2017 at 11:50
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Thank u heavenly ffk.SHAME TO THEM FOREVER. MAKE SHAME BE THEIR MEALS.hope Linda and co dey read this huh? Since Muslims dey butcher Christians is hard for Linda to post am or condemn am but if its trump SHE GO LIE PASS DEVIL JUST TO SHOW HER HATE ON HIM SHAME TO U ALL BECAUSE NIGERIA IS WORST THAN THE COUNTRIES BAN IN US NOW.
thunder fire u all hating trump,i dey come back for u fools.















#sad indeed

30 January 2017 at 11:50
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

30 January 2017 at 11:51
Anonymous said...

30 January 2017 at 11:54
Magabonjay said...

True talk FFk..Tell dem oo

30 January 2017 at 12:02
Iphie Abraham said...

Abi o,he's right








Lib addict#jut passing#

30 January 2017 at 12:12
OSINANL said...

GOD BLESS FFK

30 January 2017 at 12:13
Onah Erochukwu said...

Ffk my man. ~Nwa_Nsukka

30 January 2017 at 12:16
Anonymous said...

Dont mind them fools

30 January 2017 at 12:19
christie benjamin said...

Real Shame On Dem!

30 January 2017 at 12:24

