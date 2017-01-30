FFK slams Nigerians who are complaining about Trump's ban on Muslims but are silent about religious crises in their own country

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode took to twitter to react to
the outcry by some Nigerians about Trump's executive order banning some
individuals from coming into the US. According to him: "You complain
about Donald Trump's travel ban on Muslims but remain silent about the
genocide of Christians in Nigeria. Shame on you!"
11 comments:
Real matas
No mind them
Thank u heavenly ffk.SHAME TO THEM FOREVER. MAKE SHAME BE THEIR MEALS.hope Linda and co dey read this huh? Since Muslims dey butcher Christians is hard for Linda to post am or condemn am but if its trump SHE GO LIE PASS DEVIL JUST TO SHOW HER HATE ON HIM SHAME TO U ALL BECAUSE NIGERIA IS WORST THAN THE COUNTRIES BAN IN US NOW.
thunder fire u all hating trump,i dey come back for u fools.
#sad indeed
True talk FFk..Tell dem oo
Abi o,he's right
Lib addict#jut passing#
GOD BLESS FFK
Ffk my man. ~Nwa_Nsukka
Dont mind them fools
Real Shame On Dem!
