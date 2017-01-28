LIS

Female suicide bombers now strap babies to their backs - Nigerian Military

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Friday disclosed the new tactics being used by female suicide bombers in the North East in order to evade detection by security operatives. A statement issued by the acting director of defence information, Rabe Abubakar, said the attackers, usually teenage girls, now strap babies to their backs in order that security personnel may ordinarily pass them for innocent nursing mothers.


"The two recent suicide bomb attacks in Madagali, Adamawa State are instructive in this regard. The DHQ wishes to seize this opportunity to appeal to members of the public to be patient and cooperate with the military and other security agencies while carrying out thorough security search and checks as the essence is to nip in the bud the murderous intention of the Boko Haram suicide bombers,"  the statement read.
The defence spokesman also explained that “the usual traffic ‘go-slow’ at military and security check points as a result of rigorous security checks are not meant to cause public discomfort or a deliberate action to induce traffic disruptions on our roads, but an effort put in place towards protecting the lives and properties of our innocent citizens."

He urged members of the public to always "volunteer useful information to the military and other security agencies that would assist in exposing Boko Haram and their evil machinations in our society and to make our communities safe and secure for all to lives"
