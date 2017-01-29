Federal judge blocks Trump's immigration order from deporting people detained at airports

A federal judge in New York has issued an emergency stay temporarily stopping the removal of individuals detained at the airport after President Trump's order banned immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
According to CNN, the move marks the first successful legal challenge against the Trump administration and affects those who have arrived in the U.S. already or were in transit with valid visas.
The court ruled on a habeas corpus petition filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on behalf of two Iraqi men who were detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday after Trump's ban. Since then both men, Hameed Khalid Darweesh and Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshaw, have been granted entry into the U.S.
Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director at the ACLU, tweeted:
The ruling deals with a part of Trump's order which bars Syrian refugees indefinitely and halts the resettlement of all refugees for four months as the administration reviews the vetting process.
Source: CNN/The Hill
