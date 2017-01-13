Federal Government grants Nigeria's citizenship to 335 foreigners

The Federal Government has granted Nigeria’s citizenship to 335 foreigners who met stipulated conditions for such rights, in line with the provisions of the constitution. Minister of Interior AbdulRahman Dambazau announced this to Newsmen Thursday after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Buhari. Dambazau said the people were carefully selected out of those who applied to the nation’s authorities to become Nigerian citizens for various reasons
No comments:
Post a Comment