Fayose urges support for all-inclusive efforts to rebuild PDP, visits Gbenga Daniel

According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor, who promised to work with all PDP leaders across the country to make a success of his tenure, said that the party could still boast of the best and established structure across the country, which needs only reactivation by putting all hands on deck.
Earlier, Governor Fayose had received former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana and former governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Mr Jimi Agbaje, who visited the governor at his Lagos residence to congratulate him.
He lamented that Nigeria was being led by a nepotistic and dictatorial President, who has made the country to be more divided more than ever before, adding that
“With the unleashing of hunger and suffering on Nigerians, PDP stands to gain electorally ahead of 2019 if the party put its house in order.”
The governor, who called on all serving and former governors as well as other leaders of the PDP to rise to the rescue of the party by providing fearless and sincere leadership for party faithful, described the continuous closure of the party national secretariat as part of the deliberate efforts of the APC led federal government and its agents like the police and SSS to make Nigeria a one party state.
Responding, former Governor Gbenga Daniel likened Fayose to the biblical Daniel, who believed in the rebuilding of the Macedonian wall.
Otunba Daniel, who called for support for Fayose to achieve his good intentions for the PDP, described him (Fayose) as “as a fearless, focused and courageous man, and a timely interventionist with a realisable mission.”
Good for them... It's possible for them to take over 2019
Even with the under performance by the APC led government, PDP doesn't stand a chance.None of the two is a lesser evil.If only we as Nigerians will start looking beyond parties but candidates fit to take this country out of the woods even if that is a Bonita's party.
