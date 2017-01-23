'Fayose is one of the greatest and most courageous leaders Nigeria has ever had'- FFK

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and his pretty wife, Precious, met with his friend and Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, at the home of popular lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, in Abuja Sunday. Sharing a picture of them in Abuja, FFK described Fayose as one of the greatest and most courageous leader Nigeria has ever had.
"A wonderful time with the Lion of the West after church this morning. Governor Ayo Fayose is not just a friend but he is my brother. He is one of the greatest and most courageous leaders that Nigeria has ever had. He is a friend through thick and thin and someone that fears no man. He and I are one and we always will be. What binds us together is not just politics but the blood of Jesus. We stand together in this struggle and together we shall prevail. The lion and the tiger are one!".
