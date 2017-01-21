Graphic photo: Father inserts electric heater into son’s anus for allegedly being gay

A Director of Planning in one of the ministries in Borno State, whose name has not been revealed, has been arrested by the state Police for allegedly inserting electric heater into the anus of his 10-year old son for being gay. The director committed this inhumane act over allegations that his young had been engaging in homosexual activities with some politicians.
His 10 year old son, however claimed to have been raped at their 1000 Government Housing Estate residence, but his father didn't believe him. He reportedly chained the little boy before he carried out the barbaric act.
According to Saturday Vanguard reports, the father has in many occasions, subjected the children to various forms of abuse, including depriving them of western education. He was accused of recently chaining one of his daughters named Mama for insulting her stepmother.
A top government official, who pleaded anonymity, said the director had been arrested.
Saturday Vanguard reports that residents of the estate complained about the growing rate of homosexual activities in the area.
Source: Saturday Vanguard
26 comments:
The father action is as wrong as the boy been gay. But all this northern with homosexuality. The boy might be right that he was rape.
How will he do that to a 10 years old. Stupid father.
He should have hunt for those molesting his son. Coward !!!
Oh Jesus!
...merited happiness
Welldone sir !!
That boy in the picture above is definitely older than 10 years... all gay men deserve this treatment please. Bobrisky and Denrele should be next
homosexuality is prevalent in the north. Some one is initiating young boys. This are the people to punish
@ Ifenna!
How can you possibly say 'good for the boy'! What do you know happened to him in the first place? He claimed he was raped. What of if he is telling the truth? Ana even if he is lying, is that what the father should have done? To a 10 year old child for God's sake! There are so many other ways to correct and councel him now that he is still a child.
That is gross!
You are insensitive dimwit with a brain half the size of a peanut and I hope u never have kids and even if u do, I hope someone shoves 2 electronic heaters down their assholes u ugly ass son of Lucifer!!!
what a mess.
Huh??! Good for the boy? Really? He's 10 for crying out loud!
How can you tell me this boy is ten,look at his tighs and thick legs
Nna na wao!!!😲😲😲
Fortunate are you not hearing that the boy said he was raped? Can you not imagine how painful analysis sex can be? Why would such a little boy consent to such pain from and adult penis at that? Can't you see you don't have sense?
Good for the boy!idiot @ age 10 na to fuck dey hungry.he has luck his no son of mine i woukdv poisoned him to death.
serves him right.....
streetajebo
Blawd of Zachariah. God forbid.
Really? Nawa for you o
Northerners and their love for homosexuality, thats why theres no peace there.This is one of the reasons God has forsaken them.
Wahala dey oh omo see roasted annus,...lol no place to chuk deep stick again...
Good for him. Maybe he'll think twice..
LIB
Wow. A ten year old boy? Was probably sexual molested. The father is a beast.
Good lord! This is undiluted wickedness.
God bless you sir, O boy hhhhmmm this is just sample. Lolmumu
Lord have mercy upon us!!!
