LIS

LIS

Saturday, 21 January 2017

Graphic photo: Father inserts electric heater into son’s anus for allegedly being gay

A Director of Planning in one of the ministries in Borno State, whose name has not been revealed, has been arrested by the state Police for allegedly inserting electric heater into the anus of his 10-year old son for being gay. The director committed this inhumane act over allegations that his young had been engaging in homosexual activities with some politicians.

His 10 year old son, however claimed to have been raped at their 1000 Government Housing Estate residence, but his father didn't believe him. He reportedly chained the little boy before he carried out the barbaric act.
According to Saturday Vanguard reports, the father has in many occasions, subjected the children to various forms of abuse, including depriving them of western education. He was accused of recently chaining one of his daughters named Mama for insulting her stepmother.

A top government official, who pleaded anonymity, said the director had been arrested.

Saturday Vanguard reports that residents of the estate complained about the growing rate of homosexual activities in the area.


Source: Saturday Vanguard
Posted by at 1/21/2017 07:35:00 am

26 comments:

Fortunatus Ifenna said...

Wah da Hell! Good for d boy. Earn extra cash! Get unique soccer prediction tips for Saturday & Sunday 21st & 22nd January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com 

21 January 2017 at 07:37
aurelia ekewenu said...

The father action is as wrong as the boy been gay. But all this northern with homosexuality. The boy might be right that he was rape.

21 January 2017 at 07:49
ORDINARY PEOPLE said...

How will he do that to a 10 years old. Stupid father.

He should have hunt for those molesting his son. Coward !!!

21 January 2017 at 07:54
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh Jesus!


...merited happiness

21 January 2017 at 08:03
Michael Lumm said...

Welldone sir !!

21 January 2017 at 08:06
Anonymous said...

That boy in the picture above is definitely older than 10 years... all gay men deserve this treatment please. Bobrisky and Denrele should be next

21 January 2017 at 08:08
Anonymous said...

homosexuality is prevalent in the north. Some one is initiating young boys. This are the people to punish

21 January 2017 at 08:09
Bola SHOBOWALE said...

@ Ifenna!
How can you possibly say 'good for the boy'! What do you know happened to him in the first place? He claimed he was raped. What of if he is telling the truth? Ana even if he is lying, is that what the father should have done? To a 10 year old child for God's sake! There are so many other ways to correct and councel him now that he is still a child.
That is gross!

21 January 2017 at 08:22
Anonymous said...

You are insensitive dimwit with a brain half the size of a peanut and I hope u never have kids and even if u do, I hope someone shoves 2 electronic heaters down their assholes u ugly ass son of Lucifer!!!

21 January 2017 at 08:23
Anonymous said...

You are insensitive dimwit with a brain half the size of a peanut and I hope u never have kids and even if u do, I hope someone shoves 2 electronic heaters down their assholes u ugly ass son of Lucifer!!!

21 January 2017 at 08:24
Eugenia Ekeji said...

what a mess.

21 January 2017 at 08:24
Anonymous said...

Huh??! Good for the boy? Really? He's 10 for crying out loud!

21 January 2017 at 08:25
Catherine Pius said...

How can you tell me this boy is ten,look at his tighs and thick legs

21 January 2017 at 08:25
Nnenne George said...

Nna na wao!!!😲😲😲

21 January 2017 at 08:27
Anonymous said...

Fortunate are you not hearing that the boy said he was raped? Can you not imagine how painful analysis sex can be? Why would such a little boy consent to such pain from and adult penis at that? Can't you see you don't have sense?

21 January 2017 at 08:28
Anonymous said...

Good for the boy!idiot @ age 10 na to fuck dey hungry.he has luck his no son of mine i woukdv poisoned him to death.

21 January 2017 at 08:29
Review Rites said...

serves him right.....


streetajebo

21 January 2017 at 08:34
Victor Owa said...

Blawd of Zachariah. God forbid.

21 January 2017 at 08:36
stellamoon chiakpo said...

Really? Nawa for you o

21 January 2017 at 08:46
ifeoma's verdict said...

Northerners and their love for homosexuality, thats why theres no peace there.This is one of the reasons God has forsaken them.

21 January 2017 at 08:48
suleiman mansur said...

Wahala dey oh omo see roasted annus,...lol no place to chuk deep stick again...

21 January 2017 at 08:49
Pretty Vicky said...

Good for him. Maybe he'll think twice..

LIB

21 January 2017 at 08:49
Anonymous said...

Wow. A ten year old boy? Was probably sexual molested. The father is a beast.

21 January 2017 at 08:50
Baba For The Broads said...

Good lord! This is undiluted wickedness.

21 January 2017 at 09:01
Ebony Snappingkingdom said...

God bless you sir, O boy hhhhmmm this is just sample. Lolmumu

21 January 2017 at 09:06
Bob Alum said...

Lord have mercy upon us!!!

21 January 2017 at 09:09

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts