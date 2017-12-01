Fatgbems unveils new brand identity

Speaking at the unveiling, the Chairman of the Company, Mr. Ajibola Gbemisola said that the new brand identity is not a change of direction.
He stated that the change of brand identity is a restatement of the company’s value and strong commitment to its customers for which the company has been known over the years.
“l will like to emphasize that our new brand identity is not a change of direction rather it is a restatement of our values and strong commitment to our customers as drivers of our business”.Mr. Gbemisola, who paid glowing tributes to the resilience of the company over the years, disclosed that from a humble beginning when the company started business with just one fuel station at Ejigbo in Lagos,
“we now have a tank farm and several stations across Lagos and other south west states including plans to expand to the Federal Capital Territory”.He added that the company has also become known for its distinct identity of its integrity and quality service in the market.
Mr. Gbemisola further disclosed, decided on the idea to redesign and rebuild its numerous stations into state-of-the-art service stations with the Berger station being the pilot, to meet with the increasing changes in the market,
“With total deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry, customers’ tastes have become sophisticated and are asking for innovative services beyond just fueling their vehicles.
“Apart from aligning with the thoughts of Lagos state government in transforming Lagos into a mega city status, we also feel that customers should buy fuel in an environment that is very conducive to create really satisfying fueling experiences” he concluded.Also speaking during the event, Lagos state commissioner for Energy and Mineral resources, Mr. Wale Olowu, commended the company for aligning its thoughts to the states vision of a mega city in building a service station that is world class.
He commended the Fatgbems family for its focus and resilience. He noted very few family businesses survive after the exit of the patriarch. For the family to have transformed the company, rapidly expanding into what it has become today is really exemplary.
He assured that the Lagos state government will continue to create the necessary conducive environment for investment and for businesses to grow in the state.
FAGBEMI I HEAR YOU
