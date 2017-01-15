Fast rising Act 'Tboy' releases new promo photos, talks Nigerian music

But before then, if you want to delve into the Nigerian entertainment scene, I think you can learn something from fresh act TBOY.
QUICK INTERVIEW:
• Hello, can we meet you sir?
* Good day, My name is Tochukwu Ezeji, Aka TBOY.
•What's your genre of music & what inspires your music?
*Well I'm an Afro-pop artiste. I was actually inspired by my father, who did music in his youthful age but didn't take it up professionally. He always played songs from Westlife, Micheal Jackson, Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, to mention a few and he also enjoyed listening to highlife & Afro beat music like Fela, Sunny Bobo, Oliver De Coque etc. He barely listened to Rap music. I believe that's what drew my attention and focus to singing.
•What would you say are your two greatest weakness or challenges?
*Lol... no weakness! But challenges I face? Let's say it's still the same thing everyone faces when coming up and that is acceptance of my style of music & finance; based on the current situation of the country.
•Which Nigerian artiste would you say inspires you & your music & why?
*OBO! Why? We all know why. Lol
•Your educational background sir?
*I'm a graduate of Economics from Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu.
•Where do you see yourself & your music in 5years time?
*The target is taking the music & the brand "TBOY" worldwide. So it's a worldwide movement.
•What do you think Nigerian artistes are not getting right on how to use the internet to promote their brands?
*I think cheap publicity, because when you have a cheap publicity on your music. It doesn't spread, rather goes around a few circle and stops. The Artiste then thinks his spreading, but his not.
•Can you share with us, the name of your record label & what your record label entails?
*It's called Billionaire Minds Enterprise (BME) @BillionMindsEnt on all social media platforms. It consists of a Music label, Event management & Fashion line.
•Internet & privacy, do you see internet as a threat to music sales?
*In Nigeria, yes I do. We still need to tackle the issue of our contents being published for free on the internet without the consent of the appropriate bodies involved with the artiste.
•What should we expect from you going forward?
*Good music, Good videos, Positive vibes.
•What word do you have for upcoming artiste who are planning to launch their music career?
*One word, BELIEVE!
•Closing remark.
*Well I just wanna say a big thank you for granting me this interview and I promise to release great materials for you all this year. You can stick with me on this journey by following me on my social media platforms.
My handle is @TBOYBME on Twitter and Instagram.
seen
I don't knw him and I have nt listen to his song ,but nothing but de best, that I am wishing him.
Goodluck Tboy
Handsome! May God Bless Ur Hustle...
