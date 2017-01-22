Families of MH370 victims appeal to Malaysian minister to continue search for the aircraft

Authorities from Malaysia, Australia and China announced on Wednesday that the search for missing flight MH370 had been suspended after searching more than 120,000 square kilometers of the Indian Ocean's floor.
The victims' next of kin group, Voice370, however hope to deliver letters on Monday appealing for the search to continue.
"The MH370 next of kin implore the government of Malaysia to use this opportunity to urgently consult and reconsider the decision to suspend the search for MH370," Voice370 said in a statement."It is also very important to note that ever notable and leading aviation expert, including those appointed by these ministers themselves and journalists from the world's leading news agencies, have spoken against this decision to suspend the search for MH370."
So far, three pieces of the missing plane have been found off the coast of Africa. They have been confirmed as coming from MH370 using specific identification numbers.The Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 went missing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board, after leaving Kuala Lumpur on a flight to Beijing.
2 comments:
CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE ANY SCRAP,CONDEMNED,SPOILED OR ANY DEAD INVERTER BATTERY
nawa chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment