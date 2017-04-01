Families evacuated as wildfires destroy over a hundred homes in Chile

Power was initially cut to about 47,000 customers in the region, but had been restored to all but 350, he said.
Hundreds of firefighters from 50 fire brigades from Valparaiso and neighboring municipalities were sent out to fight the blaze. Authorities believe gusty winds and high temperatures fanned the fire.
Poor sanitation has also been blamed as rubbish dumped around the environment fed the flames.
Aleuy said:
'We don't have any way to prevent people from throwing trash into Valparaiso's gullies. We insist that it's not just the civil system that has to do preventative work. People have to do it too.'In 2014, a significantly larger fire killed 13 people and burned 2,000 homes.
