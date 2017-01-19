LIS

Thursday, 19 January 2017

Facebook user narrates the dangers of going to Europe by road through Libya as he shares graphic photos

A Facebook user, McThomas Precious shared graphic photos of people who died while trying to get into Europe through Libya by road in other to highlight its dangers. He revealed that the route has claimed thousands of lives while a lot of Africans are presently in Libyan prisons. He wrote;
For those who don't know the dangers of this route, please tell everyone it is 99.9% unsafe.
The more dangers you see, the worse dangers ahead. What beats my imagination most is when some persons succeed, they see's it as a normal thing and start giving a wrong advice but if the real person tries to give details about the dangers in the route, they start saying the GOD that see's you through will also help them through. Africans are dying always in Libya and the desert and sea is taking thousands of lives even the Libya prisons are occupied with Africans. And our damn wicked and brainless leaders has refused to learn from the white man on how to protect the lives of it's citizens. All they need is just the name, power and money. 
And when anyone tries to speak out for the helpless citizens, he automatically become the headlines of any broadcasting stations around the nation while they immediately start probing the innocent helper from the left and right. Aren't you tired of unfaithful government? Don't you think it's time we speak for each other if they can't speak for us? HELP THE BLIND TO SEE AND THE DAFT TO HEAR ABOUT THIS DANGEROUS ROUTE Thanks. I'm your faithful brother and a friend, Mcthomas Precious.
Graphic photos below... 




7 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 January 2017 at 13:46
Chidi Ogbonna said...

This is just so sad
www.chidiogbonna.com

19 January 2017 at 13:58
Riola Schwartz said...

this is scary

19 January 2017 at 14:00
Chizzy Liz said...

**********************I jux regret being African @worse being a Nigerian

19 January 2017 at 14:13
BONARIO NNAGS said...

OMG! This is scary, what a way to die.
All in an effort to get to Europe,not worth it at all.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

19 January 2017 at 14:14
Anonymous said...

You are a big fool

19 January 2017 at 14:20

