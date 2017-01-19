Facebook user narrates the dangers of going to Europe by road through Libya as he shares graphic photos

For those who don't know the dangers of this route, please tell everyone it is 99.9% unsafe.
The more dangers you see, the worse dangers ahead. What beats my imagination most is when some persons succeed, they see's it as a normal thing and start giving a wrong advice but if the real person tries to give details about the dangers in the route, they start saying the GOD that see's you through will also help them through. Africans are dying always in Libya and the desert and sea is taking thousands of lives even the Libya prisons are occupied with Africans. And our damn wicked and brainless leaders has refused to learn from the white man on how to protect the lives of it's citizens. All they need is just the name, power and money.
And when anyone tries to speak out for the helpless citizens, he automatically become the headlines of any broadcasting stations around the nation while they immediately start probing the innocent helper from the left and right. Aren't you tired of unfaithful government? Don't you think it's time we speak for each other if they can't speak for us? HELP THE BLIND TO SEE AND THE DAFT TO HEAR ABOUT THIS DANGEROUS ROUTE Thanks. I'm your faithful brother and a friend, Mcthomas Precious.
Graphic photos below...
7 comments:
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
This is just so sad
www.chidiogbonna.com
this is scary
this is scary
**********************I jux regret being African @worse being a Nigerian
OMG! This is scary, what a way to die.
All in an effort to get to Europe,not worth it at all.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
You are a big fool
Post a Comment