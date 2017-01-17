Expectant father left devastated after fit & healthy partner suddenly collapses and dies with their unborn child

Karah, who worked in a betting shop, was reportedly very healthy and active, showing no sign that there was anything amiss until she suffered a heart attack while at her grandmother’s house in Maryhill, Glasgow and died inside the ambulance conveying her to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
Sean revealed the extent of his grief in a sad social media post. He wrote;
“Words truly cannot describe the level of pain and sadness I’m feeling today to the point I’m completely numb.
“I got a phone call at 1am this morning saying that Karah had taken ill and was on the way to hospital. When I arrived, 30 minutes passed and a doctor came into the room and told me that she and our beautiful son had both been taken from me.
“We don’t know why this has happened as Karah was fitter than most athletes and everything was going smoothly with our little boy."
“To any of our friends who would like to pay their respects, please let me know and I will tell you the arrangements as I know them.”
Karah’s grandmother, Margaret, who brought her up and in whose house she was when she collapsed was inconsolable as she spoke about her granddaughter.
“She had been absolutely fine. She was a fit and healthy young woman. This has come completely out of the blue,” Margaret said. “Karah had been fine over the weekend. She had been out for something to eat with friends and had been doing fine. She was always working. She worked at the betting shop and at a nightclub in town.
“She got up and went to the bathroom at around midnight on Saturday and collapsed.I called an ambulance but she died on the way to Glasgow Royal Infirmary. We still don’t know exactly what has happened. They are telling us that we will need to talk to the procurator fiscal.” Margaret continued.
“Karah was such a kind and loving girl. She would have done anything for anyone and she was so happy about having her baby. It is utterly devastating. Her partner Sean is in pieces – he was looking forward to becoming a dad.”
A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed the death, saying:
“We are extremely saddened by the tragic death of a mother and her unborn baby and offer our deepest sympathies to the family. As with any sudden, unexpected death, the procurator fiscal has been notified.”
Meanwhile, people who knew the deceased have gone on social media to leave tributes to Karah and express support for Sean. One of them was from Sean’s aunt, Linda Gillies, and it read:
“Sean son, I’m here for you. Anything we can do for you, just phone. Sorry for your loss. Love you, Auntie Linda. xx”
