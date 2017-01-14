Exclusive: US Army Veteran, Chuks Okebata assassinated in broad day light in Nigeria

LIB has just received an exclusive tip that a respected US Army Veteran Chuks Okebata was shot dead in an alleged case of 'broad day light assassination'.
According to the tip we got from Chima Ndiukwu who claims to be cousins with the late Chuks,
'my Cousin Chuks Okebata, A USA Veteran, who has spent most part of his life working and defending the United States of America. After a very long time living in the USA, and because of the love he has for his country Nigeria and his home town (Umuduruorie Umuomumu Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA) he started building a house at home as a bond that make him to be frequenting his mother land. Just as he returned last Xmas to spend his vacation in Nigeria and also to move into his new home. At Exactly 5pm on the 12th of Jan 2017, some gun men abducted and shot him'.
He continued to say,Already, friends of the late Chuks Okebata have since taken to social media with heart warming tributes to mourn his demise.
'for all I know about my cousin, he has always been a free, gentle, and relates to everyone irrespective of your age. He's survived by his two lovely sons and a wife (he has been in a serious battle with his wife in the US). A bounty has been placed on anybody with any clue whatsoever that can lead to the arrest of the Hoodlums. A sum of 2.5mil Naira reward as the family is out to seek Justice for the Assassinated son'.
12 comments:
This is a serious Matter... Could be the Wife or the Family Members...
Ppl R Just wicked sha..
All this building house in the village -- for what? 2006 was the last time I visited Anambra state. They showed me pepper. Now I have very close family members meet me in Lagos -- and no one else must know until I have left Nigeria. RIP, bro.
Chuks, I warned you. Who is going to live in that big house you've built now? Your kids who were born and raised in the States? What a waste of life and money...
What sort of terrible news is all these?,if he had known,he would have remained in the U.S.Just too bad!!
Very sad..
Hmmm.Strange things in naija.
nawao
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
why ar dey killin dis man for heaven sake..height of wickedness
Enter your comment...I think the killer is far,they should check his family.
So he was assasinated in Nigeria? This country is cursed.
God have mercy. Rip
I always tell my friends that nigeria is not safe. I fear for my life whenever i'm home. From police to street boys. Everywhere is fucked. Govt is another piece of shit.
