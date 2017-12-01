Exclusive: Lagos state police command to take action on Pretty Mike for using dog chains on two girls

Speaking to LIB, the state public relations officer, Dolapo Badmus, said the command will be inviting Pretty Mike over to caution him over his action. The command will also be investigating if the girls consented to being chained and also whether they are underaged.
She said the command doesn't have to wait for a petition before it acts.
"You have seen the video, this is our responsibility, We don't need to wait for a petition" Asked if the act was a crime, she said "If i put a chain on your neck and I start dragging you around, is it a crime to you?"What if I gave my consent, LIB asked. She replied
"If you consent to inhuman treatment, we will study what made you give your consent, put your age, willpower and vulnerability into consideration. We are taking action but we have not finished studying what needs to be studied.
