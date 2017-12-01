LIS

LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

Exclusive: Lagos state police command to take action on Pretty Mike for using dog chains on two girls

The Lagos state police command has said it will be taking action on club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu aka ‘Pretty Mike’, for putting a leash on two girls and treating them like dogs while attending a wedding in the state last weekend.

Speaking to LIB, the state public relations officer, Dolapo Badmus, said the command will be inviting Pretty Mike over to caution him over his action. The command will also be investigating if the girls consented to being chained and also whether they are underaged.

 

She said the command doesn't have to wait for a petition before it acts.
"You have seen the video, this is our responsibility, We don't need to wait for a petition" Asked if the act was a crime, she said "If i put a chain on your neck and I start dragging you around, is it a crime to you?"
What if I gave my consent, LIB asked. She replied
"If you consent to inhuman treatment, we will study what made you give your consent, put your age, willpower and vulnerability into consideration. We are taking action but we have not finished studying what needs to be studied.
Posted by at 1/12/2017 12:45:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts