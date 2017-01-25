Kamal resigned as Davido's manager 4 years after he took over from Asa Asika

It all began with a Snapchat message from Davido in the second week of January 2017 that reads, 'I am my own manager 2017!! Don’t put your life for another man hand'.
In the last couple of days, Davido has done quite a lot of news worthy things including his performance at AFCON, signing a new artiste and even releasing a new song with Mayorkun but through all these, Kamal stayed usually silent on social media.
Kamal all through his 4 years with Davido has never stayed quite on social media whenever Davido has something popping! His last Instagram post was a photo of himself almost 3 weeks ago!
Efforts by LIB to get comments from both camps have yielded no result but reliable sources exclusive tells us that 'Kamal was the one who resigned, they've been having this issue for a while now'.
The story got interesting last night when Davido's hype man of many year, Special Spesh introduced a new angle to the story.
He posted a message on Snapchat that allegedly indicates Kamal uses 'Juju' on Davido. His message reads, 'Kamal no go leave us no matter how hard we try! The Juju too strong'.
When Davido broke out in 2010, his first manager was Asa Asika but the parted ways on December 28, 2012 after which Kamal took over the position in January 2013.
