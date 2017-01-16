LIS

LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

Exclusive: Customized LV boxes, designer luxury items & more.. Billionaire Indimi family definitely know how to gift their daughter-in-laws

Mustapha, son of Maiduguri Oil billionaire, Mohammed Indimi, married Fatima, daughter of House of Reps member, Mamman Nur Sheriff, over the weekend. As we mentioned here, after acceptance of the marriage proposal, according to cultural rights, the groom’s family needs to provide a number of items to the bride.



The Billionaire Indimi Family definitely spared no expense in performing this right. Gifts in customized Louis Vuitton boxes and other luxury items from top designers in the world, i.e Chanel, were presented to the bride during her 'Kayan Zance".. No one expected less of course, after all the gifts presented to Zahra Buhari back in November 2016 (See here) from the same family, are still the talk of town. See more exclusive photos below...

Couple's Photo by @Bighstudios
Posted by at 1/16/2017 08:59:00 am

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

<a href="http://go.ad2up.com/afu.php?id=943218>Tonto Dikeh's husband release her sextape on snapchat (Must-watch)</a>

16 January 2017 at 09:00
Victor Kachi said...

Nice






Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com. Stop wasting money on data.

16 January 2017 at 09:01
Iphie Abraham said...

Hmmmmmmmmmmm! Ok o










Money is talking









Lib addict#just passing#

16 January 2017 at 09:04
Vivian Reginalds said...

vanity
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

16 January 2017 at 09:13

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts