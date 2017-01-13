Exclusive: Billionaire Indimi family to perform the 'Kayan Zance' cultural rights to marry Fatima Sheriff tomorrow

LIB has been dropping hints about this wedding since last year, especially when Fatima, who is also the niece of former Borno state Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, graduated from Harvard in May 2016 (See here) Our source revealed to us that the Indimi and Sheriff families have been friends for years. However, Fatima and Mustapha, who has a first class degree in engineering, fell in love four years ago but waited until they furthered their education before deciding to get married.
Some months back, an introduction held between both families at the bride's residence in Maiduguri, Borno state. Referred to as 'Kayan Toshi', it's an event whereby the grooms' family pays a visit to the bride's family to state their intentions. If accepted, a wedding date is fixed.
Now after acceptance of the marriage proposal, according to cultural rights, the groom’s family needs to provide a number of items to the bride, this is called “Kayan Zance”. LIB can exclusively confirm that it will hold tomorrow... and from that held for Zahra Buhari back in November last year (See here), the Indimis are definitely not going to spare any expense as they prepare to welcome their new
daughter-in-law. More details to come!"
