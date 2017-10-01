Ex-President Jonathan, denies receiving kickbacks in $1.3bn Malabu oil deal

Our attention has been drawn to news reports published mostly by
online media which suggested through innuendo, rather than factual
evidence, that former President Goodluck Jonathan received kickbacks
in the $1.3bn OPL 245 oil block deal involving oil giants ENI and
Royal Dutch Shell.
With regards to the publication, we wish to make it clear that former
President Jonathan was not accused, indicted or charged for corruptly
collecting any monies as kickbacks or bribes from ENI by the Italian
authorities or any other law enforcement body the world over.
In the first place, we have to categorically state that the
negotiations and transactions for the oil block deal predate the
Presidency of Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan which began on 6th May 2010
and ended on 29th May 2015.
It may interest those promoting this false narrative to know that all
the documents relating to the transactions, issues and decisions of
the Federal Government on the Malabo issue, during the Jonathan
administration, are in the office of the Attorney General of the
Federation/Minister of Justice.
As President of Nigeria, there is no doubt that Dr. Goodluck Jonathan
met with executives of all the oil majors operating in Nigeria and
urged them to, amongst other things, support the growth of the
Nigerian oil industry by ramping up their investments and comply with
the Local Content Act that he promoted and signed into law.
We however wish to state, for emphasis, that at no time did the former
President hold private meetings with representatives of ENI to discuss
pecuniary issues. All the meetings and discussions former President
Jonathan had with ENI, other IOCs and some indigenous operators were
conducted officially, and in the presence of relevant Nigerian
Government officials, and were done in the best interest of the
country.
We make bold to point out that the former President never sent any
Abubakar Aliyu, as the innuendoes in the false report suggest, to ENI,
the IOCs or any indigenous operator to seek favour or collect any
gratification on his behalf.
We will like to point out for the umpteenth time that whether in
office or out of office, former President Jonathan does not own any
bank account, aircraft or real estate outside Nigeria. Anyone with
contrary information is challenged to publicly publish same.
As the President who signed the Freedom of Information Act into law,
Dr. Goodluck Jonathan lifted the veil on governance and encouraged
transparency knowing that evil breeds in secrecy. It is the opinion of
the former President that journalists and media houses should take
advantage of this law in their investigative journalism, rather than
rely on hearsay.
We hope that these clarifications will help guide future reports which
should be factual.
Ikechukwu Eze
Media Adviser to Dr. Goodluck Jonathan
(President 2010-2015)
