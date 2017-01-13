Ex-boyfriend of Miss Italy beauty queen throws acid in her face, scarring her for life

A 28 year old 'Miss Italy' beauty queen, Gessica Notaro was rushed to the hospital this week after her ex-lover Jorge Edson Tavares, 29, allegedly threw acid on her face while she was at home in Rimini, Italy.
She suffered deep burns on her legs, hips, face, and hands and will require extensive plastic surgery according to the doctors in the hospital.
According to media sources in Italy, police issued Tavares a harassment order last summer after they broke up, but upon arrest by police, Tavares claimed he wasn't responsible for the attack.
The pair reportedly met in an aquarium in Rimini, Italy when she was working as a dolphin trainer.
Speaking to the Standard, Patrizia Mirigliani, a patron and organiser of the Miss Italy contest, said:
‘There can be no greater crime than defacing a person’s face in order to erase her identity, her beauty, her smile. These are outrageous attacks which keep being repeated.’More photos below...
