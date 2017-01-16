"Evil spirit entered into me" - Driver arrested for raping 14-year-old orange seller in Ibadan (photo)

According to Tribune, the girl was hawking in the neighbourhood when the suspect called. Since she was already familiar with Mustapha and his wife, who were her regular customers, she did not hesitate to take her tray into his room as she was used to. Unknown to her, the suspect had sent his wife to go and fetch water.
As the girl waited for Mustapha to pay for the oranges he bought, he reportedly pounced on and forced himself into her. He was said to have broken her hymen, as she was still a virgin, resulting in bleeding.
Narrating her ordeal, said that she struggled with the suspect and screamed for help but nobody came to her rescue. She said she had to tell her mother when she got back home following profuse bleeding. She was still visibly in pain as she could hardly walk well when she came to the station to give her statement.
During interrogation at the Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the command, the suspect admitted committing the offence but said it was an evil spirit that manipulated him.
"It is true I raped Halimat.(Not real name) She used to hawk oranges in my neighbourhood, and my wife and I used to patronise her," he said.
"We also used to collect orange peels from her to use as mosquito repellant. That day, she came as usual to sell oranges but, I was repairing a faulty electric cable. My wife had gone to look for water that I would use to bath. Halimat asked for water and I gave her. She expressed tiredness, saying that she would rest a little bit but I told her I was going back to motor park to work. At a point, I didn’t know the spirit that entered into me and made me to rape her in my room."
"When I forced my manhood into her, she screamed in pain and I withdrew immediately. I regretted my action when I saw her bleeding and started asking for forgiveness from God. I also pleaded with her to forgive me. I paid her the money for the oranges I bought and asked to go home. Two days after, two men came to my house and I was arrested."The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the arrest said that the suspect would be arraigned after the conclusion of investigations.
Ajisebutu also admonished parents to watch over their children carefully and desist from sending them on errands that could expose them to danger
