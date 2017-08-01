"Every girl I tell I live in Banana Island, I end up sleeping with' - Man claims
This email was sent to flamboyant psychologist, Joro Olumofin. This is one of the reasons I did that New Year video. So women can believe more in themselves and men can stop treating them badly and talking about them like this! *sigh*
14 comments:
Am a lady n it's true...gals are cheap...let all of dem be like me. (The cheap one's)
Na wa o
...merited happiness
Imagine! Single girls don suffer for men hand, nawa o.
You did your own part in showing them the positive side of life but,truth be told...who go spoil,go spoil....that's why the battle between good & evil still lingers.There are still very few ladies out there that know their worth and value....to those ladies,you have my respect and prayers.
When poverty and laziness becomes the skulls and brains of most women.
No be small take her to Linda Ikeji house !
Linda house na church abi na bar?
Dem dey sell live for her house ?
She is one of those ladies that paint millions cheap .
Don't go and make your own house,sit still and wait for already made life.
As for the guy, am not asking you to stop fucking o o !
Hell freaking no !
If possible fuck the whole generation and ancestors but remember AIDS IS REAL !
HAPPY 2017 FUCKING.
if you're not careful, you will leave that banana whatever and spend your remaining days in hospital bed ALONE !!!
HAVE YOU FUCKED TODAY ? HOW MANY ? PLEASE KEEP FUCKING FOOL .
When poverty and laziness becomes the skulls and brains of most women.
No be small take her to Linda Ikeji house !
Linda house na church abi na bar?
Dem dey sell live for her house ?
She is one of those ladies that paint millions cheap .
Don't go and make your own house,sit still and wait for already made life.
As for the guy, am not asking you to stop fucking o o !
Hell freaking no !
If possible fuck the whole generation and ancestors but remember AIDS IS REAL !
HAPPY 2017 FUCKING.
if you're not careful, you will leave that banana whatever and spend your remaining days in hospital bed ALONE !!!
HAVE YOU FUCKED TODAY ? HOW MANY ? PLEASE KEEP FUCKING FOOL .
That's why I love myself, I'm so hardworking, that I CNT remember the last time I asked a man for money..I work hard for my Money
n
I am still crying over this post. Girls are seriously shaming us daily, no matter many guys laugh whenever you say no to them. There are still many decent girls from humble background who would not sleep with you no matter who you are or where you live. They also know there is dignity in poverty. Oga thank your maker you did not meet when I had nothing. LInda, thanks for that beautiful video, I shared it in all my social media accounts, my blog and with all my friends on whatsapp. I draw strength from you
Linda... All girls cant be good girls. Some will still be whores.. And all guys can't be an ass like this nigga...
I'm a good preacher of independence. I like women who are very independent. And I always like to help people who want to be independent. But some just want that money.. They just want to be paid at that moment..
Imagine! Single girls don suffer for men hand, nawa o.
Abeg, who asked u?
Well ...I pity such ladies but lament more for him for not ignoring the fact that he is gradually killing himself.
Dats why I advised girls to b independent like Linda, even though its kekere sell it n mk earns meet, girls r so cheap na , boast like Linda wit yr mansion in banana island n see how guys will b at yr beck n calls, girls grow up oh
Post a Comment