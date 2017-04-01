LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Eva Longoria and Marco Schreyl to host FIFA's 'The Best' Footballer of the year awards

American actress & producer, Eva Longoria and German television/radio host Marco Schreyl have been announced by World Football's governing body, FIFA as the hosts for the 2016 'The Best' awards to hold on the 9th of January, 2017.
FIFA are on a mission to regain their own Football awards identity after separating from France Football's Ballon D'or award and the awards ceremony will see the Best FIFA Men's Player, Women's Player, Men's Coach, Women's Coach and Puskas awards handed out.
Longoria is a renowned actress, director and producer, well known for her role in the television series Desperate Housewives while her co-presenter, Schreyl has hosted some of Germany's biggest shows over the last decade, including "Pop Idol" and "Germany's Got Talent."
Posted by at 1/04/2017 01:39:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts