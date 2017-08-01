Eva Alordiah shares her first selfie of 2017...without any form of artificial attachment

The HipHop artiste shared this new photo of herself via Instagram this afternoon. Emphasizing that she was free from artificial attachments as she posed for the photo, she wrote:
First Selfie in 2017!
No Eyebrows
No Lashes
No Eyeshadows
No Contouring
No Lipstick
No Contact lenses
No Hair
Just Foundation
Just Bare
No Fear
Just Here
Happy. Blessed. Dependent on God and Grateful for this Beautiful Life.
Still look Stunning
WHEN EVERYTHING SEEM "OVER" REMEMBER THIS
Okay
...merited happiness
And this is news okwaia
If you had no fear then you wouldn't have added foundation na. Shuo
who cares biko
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Her forehead is like a car bonnet.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
You spoilt it by applying foundation buh it's kul thou
