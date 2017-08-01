LIS

Sunday, 8 January 2017

Eva Alordiah shares her first selfie of 2017...without any form of artificial attachment

The HipHop artiste shared this new photo of herself via Instagram this afternoon. Emphasizing that she was free from artificial attachments as she posed for the photo, she wrote:

First Selfie in 2017!
No Eyebrows
No Lashes
No Eyeshadows
No Contouring
No Lipstick
No Contact lenses
No Hair
Just Foundation
Just Bare
No Fear
Just Here
Happy. Blessed. Dependent on God and Grateful for this Beautiful Life.
7 comments:

Gideon Okorie said...

Still look Stunning

WHEN EVERYTHING SEEM "OVER" REMEMBER THIS

8 January 2017 at 15:02
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


...merited happiness

8 January 2017 at 15:02
Vina Saviour said...

And this is news okwaia

8 January 2017 at 15:04
Freeborn's gay partner said...

If you had no fear then you wouldn't have added foundation na. Shuo

8 January 2017 at 15:13
Vivian Reginalds said...

who cares biko
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

8 January 2017 at 15:17
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Her forehead is like a car bonnet.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

8 January 2017 at 15:19
Anonymous said...

You spoilt it by applying foundation buh it's kul thou

8 January 2017 at 15:27

