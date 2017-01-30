LIS

Monday, 30 January 2017

Eva Alordiah, Pepenazi, Anusiobi Itfranklyn & Many Others to Storm Anambra State Awka for Slimshady invasion3.0 On Feb 10

This *February* brings entertainment at its peak, something you've never seen nor experienced in the history of entertainment. It's the *Slimshady Invasion 3.0*  Package By Africa's Biggest Promotional Company And Management Outfit Ipubliciseafrica And Awka Based Outfit Developaz Ent
Happening live at the *Marble Arch Event Center, Awka* on the *10th of February, 2017
*PERFORMANCES BY*
*Pepenazi*
*Raycee*
*Quincy*
*Mars*
*Jiron*
*Slow Dogg*
*BARZINI*
*EVA-ALORDIAH*
*Hype Mc*
*Koker*
*Xbusta*
*LAX*
*Prince Neche*
*YAN BABA*
*Thiotee*
*Oga Micky*
*Psmiels*
*Rhatti*
*Pella Iyke*
*YGB*
*Gpenzy* etc

Host : SHARON IFUNANYA
Redcarpet : IFY_EZINWA

After party holds at lounge 24 exclusive awka With International Popular Nigeria Media Strategist, celebrity Pr And Blogger Anusiobi Itfranklyn A.k.a Ipubliciseafrica
TICKETS SELLING ONLINE AT VARIOUS CATEGORIES 

*Regular                    1000*
*VIP                            3000*
*Gold Table for 5   30,000*
*Diamond Table for 8 50000* 

You can purchase your tickets online at 


Or *call*  0803 237 6862. 

Media Partners Include 
*Hip Tv*
*Sound city*
*Tripps TV Africa*
*E trend Magazine*
*Friendite Tv*

Online Partners
*Jambaze.com*
*Ipubliciseafrica.com*
*360backstage*
*NotjustOk*
*My naija info*
*colossus Gist*
*pexxie media*
*Steevane*
*9jaconnect*
*naijajoint*
*lovablevibes*


Be there...
5 comments:

Anonymous said...

30 January 2017 at 11:56
Iphie Abraham said...

Ok







Lib addict#just passing#

30 January 2017 at 12:11
Victor Chi Chi said...

nice one

30 January 2017 at 12:24
Victor Chi Chi said...

Nice one

30 January 2017 at 12:25
Victor Chi Chi said...

NICE ONE

30 January 2017 at 12:26

