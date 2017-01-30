Eva Alordiah, Pepenazi, Anusiobi Itfranklyn & Many Others to Storm Anambra State Awka for Slimshady invasion3.0 On Feb 10

This *February* brings entertainment at its peak, something you've never seen nor experienced in the history of entertainment. It's the *Slimshady Invasion 3.0* Package By Africa's Biggest Promotional Company And Management Outfit Ipubliciseafrica And Awka Based Outfit Developaz Ent
Happening live at the *Marble Arch Event Center, Awka* on the *10th of February, 2017*
*PERFORMANCES BY*
*Pepenazi*
*Raycee*
*Quincy*
*Mars*
*Jiron*
*Slow Dogg*
*BARZINI*
*EVA-ALORDIAH*
*Hype Mc*
*Koker*
*Xbusta*
*LAX*
*Prince Neche*
*YAN BABA*
*Thiotee*
*Oga Micky*
*Psmiels*
*Rhatti*
*Pella Iyke*
*YGB*
*Gpenzy* etc
Host : SHARON IFUNANYA
Redcarpet : IFY_EZINWA
After party holds at lounge 24 exclusive awka With International Popular Nigeria Media Strategist, celebrity Pr And Blogger Anusiobi Itfranklyn A.k.a Ipubliciseafrica
TICKETS SELLING ONLINE AT VARIOUS CATEGORIES
*Regular 1000*
*VIP 3000*
*Gold Table for 5 30,000*
*Diamond Table for 8 50000*
You can purchase your tickets online at
Or *call* 0803 237 6862.
Media Partners Include
*Hip Tv*
*Sound city*
*Tripps TV Africa*
*E trend Magazine*
*Friendite Tv*
Online Partners
*Jambaze.com*
*Ipubliciseafrica.com*
*360backstage*
*NotjustOk*
*My naija info*
*colossus Gist*
*pexxie media*
*Steevane*
*9jaconnect*
*naijajoint*
*lovablevibes*
Be there...
5 comments:
Ok
Lib addict#just passing#
nice one
Nice one
NICE ONE
