Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, dies at 82

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Monday confirmed on Twitter that retired astronaut, Eugene Cernan, who was the last man to set foot on the moon has died at the age of 82.
'We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon'.
The late Cernan who serve as spacecraft commander of Apollo 17, was one of only three people to go to the Moon twice, and the last man to leave a footprint on the lunar surface in 1972.
The mission was launched on December 1972.
