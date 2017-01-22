Erm, wait is Beverly Osu now into women? Shares video of herself kissing her 'girlfriend' (photos)

I was just minding my business on instagram when I stumbled on a video former BBA Housemate Beverly Osu shared. I initially thought it was two girls who are friends fooling around but then I watched the video again...hmmm! They are kissing, holding each other intimately, telling each other they are gorgeous and Beverly said something about being in love makes one happy and happiness makes one look more beautiful. Then she referred to the lady as her girlfriend. Am I reaching or is Beverly now into women? See more photos after the cut...
Holding each other intimately...
She's checking the girl out after the girl told her she's gorgeous
Then she calls her 'my girlfriend'
Anyone know who the girl is? May be it's nothing...lol
Hmmm!!!! Lindodo , Number one digger. I like you too much
That's maria, she was also in big brother. She represented namibia, i'm sure they are just fooling around
We need the video.... Any video?
Another attention seeker!glorified olosho with her skeletal self,my dear we all saw ur fathers house during a burial u went for,better stop all this forming send all d money u don make from olosho work go help ur family b4 d money go finish.cos its obvious d men don dey port to younger girls and u don expire
boredom
That's Maria of BBA her fellow contestant from Namibia..Dilish best friend. Good for them
Yes you are teaching, Linda. Exclusive photos ke? It's on darn IG!
So linda you don't know maria delish's friend from the same BBA.
Linda u and I knows that u can never mind ur business but Beverly is trying to feed the internet
LoL Lindz issit ur mouth she's kissing?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Maria Nepembe AKA Ifunanya
