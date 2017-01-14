LIS

Saturday, 14 January 2017

Enhance Your Career; It Pays To Be Become A Chartered Customer Service Professional

Chartered Institute Customer Relationship Management (CICRM) is a United State of America non-profit making international professional examining body that exists to provide high quality, cost effective, internationally recognized and it’s also approved and granted a Corporate Charter by the Secretary of State of Nevada as a professional body and examining body in United State of America.


The Nigeria Chapter is under Chartered-ship House Bill N0. 69 2015, approved by the Federal Ministry of Education of Nigeria. We aim to solidify and enhance the career prospects of graduates in the job market. 


CICRM Announces Direct Member for working
professional to enable them to become A Chartered Members
Direct Membership & Re-certifications  DOWNLOAD REGISTRATION FORM
CATEGORIES
                             ENTRY QUALIFICATION
                                                               FEES

GRADUATE MEMBER
Fresh graduates with minimum of HND/B.Sc in Management, Customer Relationship, Strategic Management, Marketing, Public Relation, Business Administration, Mass Communication or Equivalent Professional Qualifications in Business related discipline.
N40,000
ASSOCIATE MEMBER
Graduates with minimum of HND/B.Sc in Management, Customer Relationship, Strategic Management, Marketing, Public Relation, Business Administration, Mass Communication or Equivalent Professional Qualifications with at least 2 years working experience in the areas of Customer Care/Services, Customer Relationship Management, Front Deck Officer, Call Center Management, etc. as a profession or in Business related discipline.
N80,000
FULL MEMBER
Graduates with minimum of HND/B.Sc in Management, Customer Relationship, Strategic Management, Marketing, Public Relation, Business Administration, Mass Communication or Equivalent Professional Qualifications with at least 7 years working experience in the areas of Customer Care/Services, Customer Relationship Management, Front Deck Officer, Call Center Management, etc. as a profession or in Business related discipline.
N105,000
FELLOW MEMBER
Working professional, Managers, CEO, General Managers with minimum of Master’s degree or Equivalent Professional Qualifications with at least 15 years working experience and through invitation by the council and must have been a full member of similar professional body for at least 7 years in Business related discipline.
N250,000

RE-CERTIFICATION FEE
All members applying for re-certification of their old certificate MUST pay the sum of N15,000. All applicant must ensure he/she have paid their annual subscription till date
JOIN CICRM NOW
http://www.cicrmglobal.org/index.php/downloads

METHOD OF APPLICATION
Download Application: All completed forms should be submitted with CV, self address stamped envelope, 2 passport, photocopy of credentials with N10,000 for application fee. Payable to the Institute's a/c in:
ACCESS BANK ACCOUNT                                                       STERLING BANK ACCOUNT Account No: 0006609089                                                                   Account No: 0028489792
All forms must reach the Institute latest two weeks of this message.
                                  
MEMBERSHIP UPGRADING FEE
Associate to Full Member Fee is N25,000. Applicants must have been an Associate for 5 years
Whatsapp or Call Sam: 08025486416
              

FOR FURTHER ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT
International Head Office 
Chartered Institute of Customer Relationship Management
3115, Division Street, Carson City Nevada 89703
State of Nevada, United State of America
info@circmglobal.us, www.cicrmglobal.us
Nigeria /African Head Office 
Chartered Institute of Customer Relationship Management
No.88, Along Iju Ishaga Road,
Off Agege, Ifako Ijaiye,Lagos State, Nigeria.

09099175074, icrminfo@yahoo.com, info@circmglobal.org

