Engineer murdered a month to retirement . Family Accuses wife, police IPO, of conspiracy

An Engineer with a frontline Oil company and former chairman of NUPENG, Mr. Adeyemo Adedoyin, 57, who was billed to retire this January to establish his own company has been allegedly hacked to death by yet to be apprehended suspects inside his house at Aviation Estate, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.
But the immediate younger sister to Adeyemo, simply identified as Benedict has accused the brother’s first wife as the mastermind of the dastardly act.
Benedict who described the purported murder of his brother as height of wickedness, urged the Inspector General of Police Mr. Idris Kpotum Ibrahim to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrators did not go unpunished to serve as deterrents to others
Alleging that the brother died of bruises sustained as a result of beating and clubbing by the second wife and her agents, she urged the IGP to ignore the earlier post mortem report alleging that the deceased died of heart failure.
She revealed that preliminary investigation revealed that the autopsy was tampered with as the first wife allegedly bribed the Investigating police Officer (IPO) one Babalola and the pathologist who carried out the purported autopsy report
According to her, ‘‘my brother planned to retire this month and he had commenced feasibility studies to commence his own establishment. On that fateful day in December, he put a phone call to his second wife and while on that, the first wife overheard him speaking to her, felt jealous and confronted him. In the course of the brawl the wife’s relations joined in beating my brother and he sustained bruises as a result of the beating. The wife rushed him to hospital without informing anyone.
She added:‘’Prior to this day, the first wife had severally threatened to deal with her and my brother had cried loud which made me to relocate them to one of my flats so that I would monitor events. I even asked the wife’s relations living with them to quit but the woman kept them for this purpose.
She argued that the two relations were arrested by the police but were swiftly released even before the autopsy was conducted fuelling suspicion that the police had compromised investigations.
Giving reasons on why the result of the earlier autopsy result should be jettisoned MTS Benedict argued that the pathologist erred by not involving both parties before carrying out such sensitive report.
‘’We were not represented and not even invited. We suspect foul play and reject it. We got first class information that they poured chemical on my brother’s body to conceal the bruises on his body. We call for a fresh autopsy.
However, at their no 9 Bisi Ladipo street residence at Mafoluku Oshodi Lagos, friends and well-wishers including colleagues are trooping to the area to sympathize with the family.
One of the close friends who spoke under condition of anonymity urged the IGP to thoroughly investigate the matter so as to ensure justice to the deceased family and friends as well as to enable the dead to truly rest in peace
But a senior police officer at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, which investigated the case who pleaded anonymity, said all due process were taken before the autopsy was conducted and exonerated the police investigating team of any blame.
