Emotional Intelligence Certification: by Pause Factory; Emotional Intelligence Academy. Lagos; Abuja; Port-Harcourt

Would you like to see your FOCUS, DRIVE, DECISION-MAKING and RELATIONSHIPS optimized to the fullest capacity in your Personal and Professional life?
Then empower yourself with Emotional Intelligence Competencies using the world’s best tools and immediately fuel positive change in life generally, starting with yourself. Learn from internationally certified leaders in the field on how to raise emotional quotient in yourself and others from Personal Life to Professional Life.
Take our Emotional Intelligence Certification and earn a globally recognized certificate whilst empowering your performance in workplace, business and life.
Visit http://pausefactory.org/eicp/ to download the EICP certification brochure for FREE.
Course Schedule:
Lagos
March 21st – 24th; 2017.
Time: 8am – 5pm Daily
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos
May 3rd - 5th; 2017
Time: 8am – 5pm Daily
Venue: Reiz Continental Hotel, Cadestral Zone OA, CBD, Abuja
May 24th – 26th 2017
Time 8am-5pm Daily
Venue: Viontal Hotel, GRA IV, Port Harcourt
Hotel Accommodation: Discount on all lodgment available in all locations
Certification Cost: Discount available for Early birds.
Group Registration: 15% per delegate discount for Group registration of 3 or more people from the same organization.
Who should attend: The course is designed for anyone:
- Serious about living a superior life
- Who wants to attain Emotional Masterythat positively influence Work and Life
- Who wants to upgrade their CV for better job opportunity
- Interested in making the world around them a better place by living their holistic life with the competencies of Emotional Intelligence. E.g. Coaches, Psychologists, Counselors, Human Resource Managers/ Personnel and Leaders generally.
Remember LIFE would continue to throw you Emotional Bullets, and as you know Life is 10 Percent of whatever happens to you and 90 Percent of how you Respond or React to what has happened.
Call now 09071292791; 08096303933; 08097374698 or mail: ask@pausefactory.org
This certification is:
Anchored by: Globally Licensed Emotional Intelligence Practitioners
Delivered by: Pause Factory; The Emotional Intelligence Academy
Powered by:Simeon’s Pivot Resources
Simeon’s Pivot Resources and would be delivered by her training arm Pause Factory.
Thrills and Glitz from the last edition.
Post a Comment