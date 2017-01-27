Emmanuel Adebayor's former team mate reveals the Togolese was unfocused on the pitch and lazy off it

Emmanuel Adebayor revealed this week that he's eyeing a swan song in the English Premier League but potential suitors will be wary of taking on the 32 yr old striker following revelations from former Crystal Palace team mate, Brede Hangeland. Speaking on Norwegian radio show Heia fotball, Hangeland recalled:
'I only played with him for six months but here's a quick story. I was playing for Fulham and he played for Spurs.
'We were attacking and I was marking Adebayor in the midfield.
He suddenly said, "Ahhh, I'm hungry." I replied, "What?"
'I can't wait for the game to finish, I'm so hungry,' he said. Do you know a good restaurant in London, Hangeland?'
The pair later played together at Crystal Palace and Hangeland has another little story from their time together there. He said:
'Later when he came to Palace I started to realise where this came from.
'When we had strength workouts he would sit in the gym with just a cup of coffee and a muffin.
'He was being paid by [Manchester] City, Tottenham and Palace at the same time, and he was sitting in the gym drinking coffee. Incredible natural talent, but very lazy.'
Speaking to FIFA.com earlier this week, Adebayor said he can still handle the physical demands of the premier league because of his golden genes. He said:
'I am confident that I can still play at that level.
'I am blessed with golden genes. Physically, I would certainly be able to handle the pressure.
'I am the one who makes jokes when it is necessary, but I can also put my foot down if serious work is required.
'My father taught me to always say what I think. At times, that can lead to problems, but I always sleep well.'
Despite being without club since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season, Adebayor captained Togo to AFCON where they exited the tournament in the group stage. It remains to be seen whether he can still cut it at the top.
No comments:
Post a Comment