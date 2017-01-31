Emmanuel Adebayor signs 18 months deal with Turkish football club

Emmanuel Adebayor had been without a club for the past six months after he was released by Crystal Palace.
Adebayor shared the news on his Instagram page and wrote;
"SEA, God has perfect timing; never early, never late. I am pleased to announce that I have reached an agreement with Istanbul Başakşehir FK. New league, new club, new challenge... but we all speak the same language which is football. Very excited to meet my teammates, the staff and the fans here. Lets get to work right away ! "
