Saturday, 28 January 2017

Ekweremmadu reacts to PDP chieftains that defected to APC

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekerenmadu has scorned some of the PDP chieftains who recently defected to APC, describing them as feather weights with little or no electoral value. Speaking on the spate of defections that has hit the party especially in the South-east, at the opening of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and expanded caucus of the PDP in Abuja on Thursday, Ekwerenmadu said the action of the politicians is not surprising since that will help them secure contracts and employment.
He said because of the on-going APC membership registration in the zone, some politicians are taking the advantage of it to further their business interests.
"My response is that my brothers and sisters from the South-east who are defecting know the electoral value of each and everyone of us. We should allow them get the contract and employment they are looking for. At the appropriate time, we will know who is who in the South-east. There is nothing to worry about, we are completely in control,"  he said.
amechi bright said...

I hear you, sir!The true Son of the soil .

28 January 2017 at 07:33

