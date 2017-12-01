LIS

LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

easySchool: School Management Software


Having issues with the cost of running your school? Are you being entangled with the tedious, repetitive manual processes that running a School demands? Fed up with the boring traditional (outdated) methods of teaching and impacting your student/pupil, here lies your solution, click here www.easyschool.ng


Easy School is a is a cloud software that automates the daily activities involved in running a School ranging from the educational, operational and other management functions ensuring efficiency, accuracy & precision.

Get acquainted with CBT Past Questions, Vast e-Library(with Videos), computerized administrative operations and many more.

For Enquiries:

Call 08053988063

Email: info@easyschool.ng
Posted by at 1/12/2017 08:23:00 am

4 comments:

Blog Admin said...

Get 100% Profit in Just 8days, Join Digital Portal Club (DPC) Now!

12 January 2017 at 08:29
Eazzy Pompey said...

Alright

12 January 2017 at 08:49
livingstone chibuike said...

seen

12 January 2017 at 08:53
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

12 January 2017 at 09:14

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts