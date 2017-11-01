LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Easy School: School management software

Having issues with the cost of running your school? Are you being entangled with the tedious, repetitive manual processes that running a School demands? Fed up with the boring traditional (outdated) methods of teaching and impacting your student/pupil, here lies your solution, click here www.easyschool.ng

Easy School is a is a cloud software that automates the daily activities involved in running a School ranging from the educational, operational and other management functions ensuring efficiency, accuracy & precision.

Get acquainted with CBT Past Questions, Vast e-Library(with Videos), computerized administrative operations and many more.

For Enquiries:
Call 08053988063
Email: info@easyschool.ng
