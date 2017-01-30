Earn above minimum wage: Become a sanitation worker in Lagos state

The Cleaner Lagos Initiative is a holistic approach to address the inefficiencies in our current system and identify, develop and implement concepts and solutions that address the challenges we face with unsafe sources of water, food and energy, climate change, air pollution, improper waste management practices, and our debilitating utilities infrastructure.
CLI also creates a unique opportunity for the Lagos State Government to provide much needed employment at a time when the rest of the country is going through an economic downturn. The initiative not only benefits the environment but the economy with the creation of 29,000 new jobs paying salary above the federal mandated minimum wage.
To reinforce the Ambode administration’s commitment to job creation and poverty alleviation, the Lagos State Government has pledged to extend tax relief to the CSWs who will only be allowed to work in their immediate communities to eliminate transportation costs.
Outside of the economic benefits, the drive to improve the environment, public health & safety, and education will also encourage a sense of community stewardship amongst Lagosians by being responsible and caring for the surroundings we live in.
Other key benefits of the job are:
- Life Insurance
- Health Insurance
- Accident and Injury Insurance
- Pension Scheme
Interested?
Apply now at www.cleanerlagos.org
