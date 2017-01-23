DreamAbode partners Lagos state ministry of housing on 'Rent to own'' scheme in making more youths landlords

This laudable achievement is one amongst many others and has not gone unnoticed by the DREAM ABODE platform.
Dream Abode, a unique lifestyle, real estate and interior design platform on radio (Cool FM 96.9, Wazobia FM 95.1 FM, Nigeria Info FM 93. 9), Online and TV stations, partners the Lagos State Ministry of Housing to bridge the gap between the youth and the opportunity of becoming home owners/landlords. As a result of this partnership, Dream Abode shall be connecting t he youth and the middle class citizens of Lagos State to affordable housing seamlessly through dissemination of vital information and online real time engagement across all media platforms to cater for awareness, complaints, feedback and hitches that might be experienced from application to post allocation process.
“This is keeping in line with Dream Abode’s promise of pointing some of our middle class audience in the right direction of opportunities inherent in the real estate and interior design space” Mr. Femi Ogundoro, the President of Maxima Media Group and Executive Producer of Dream Abode TV, added.Views and comments gathered on the streets and across some online media platforms have revealed that some Lagosians are skeptical on the credibility and sincerity of the process and allocation system that would produce the winners of these houses. However, The Hon. Commissioner of Housing in Lagos state, Hon. Prince Gbolahan Lawal states clearly that “you do not need to know Governor Ambode, you do not need to know anybody in government… All that is required for eligibility is that you own a LASRRA Card and be a resident of Lagos state, be above 21 years, have a steady source of income, pay your tax and 33% of your monthly income must cover the monthly repayment.”
Watch video below:
Hon. Lawal also stated that there are “Four Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty Five (4,355) units of houses in Twelve (12) estates spread across Lagos state to be allocated to Lagosians.” The Housing units which range from 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, also come in different types to suit every pocket for as low as =N= I.5 million to over =N=20 million naira.
As much as the platform, Dream Abode caters to the premium and upper middle class of the market, it is imperative to connect more Lagosians that care to tap into this opportunity especially during this economic recession being faced by the country. Watch video below
Mr. Femi Ogundoro, also stated that if the Rent – To - Own scheme is consistently followed through, it shall alleviate the issues of housing in the state. He is also convinced that the youth now have a platform to finally own their homes early enough, as the Dream Abode team is ready to provide the necessary support for prospective owners to mitigate unforeseen contingencies and ensure that they get the expected value on their applications.
For more information, please visit www.lagoshoms.gov.ng or www.dreamabode.tv
