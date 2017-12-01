Drake buys Jennifer Lopez a $100,000 Diamond necklace

Rapper, Drake who is rumoured to be dating, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, bought a $100,000 platinum and diamond Tiffany Victoria necklace for her. According to E! News he gave the jewelry to her as a gift on New Year's Eve.
But Drake is known to buy expensive gifts for his women.
|This is supposed to be the necklace
He Bought Rihanna a Billboard: Put her name on it ahead of the 2016 MTV VMAs, during which the singer was presented the Video Vanguard Award. He surprised RihRih with a billboard, which read, "Congratulations to Rihanna from Drake and Everyone at OVO."
The bad gal later shared a photo of it, writing, "When he extra," with a heart and a trophy emoji.
