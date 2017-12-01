Dr Kelly Nwogu fulfills his promise to the disabled

On the 1st of January 2017 as Nigerians happily enjoyed their celebrations with friends, family & well wishers. The great philanthropist of the century, a great young enterprenuer whom disabled persons described to be as generous as generosity itself, as hospitable as hospitality itself, Dr Kelly Nwogu MD/C.E.O of livelihood homes ltd & livelihood farms (owners of Blue sea estate int) celebrated his new year with the diabled persons feeding &empowering over forty thousand disabled persons at the national stadium Lagos.On the 6th of January 2017.
Dr Kelly nwogu further said how he feels the pains of what it takes to be raised by a disabled parent, as he recounted the painful memory of how he was raised as an only child of a crippled mother on a wheel chair.
'If we do not help them, their children would suffer and crime rate would increase as poverty leads to crime”.Together lets shapen our world & create a better Nigeria.
Courtesy livelihood support initiative.
