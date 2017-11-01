Dr kelly Nwogu fulfilled his promise to the disabled

Dr Kelly Nwogu MD/C.E.O of livelihood homes ltd & livelihood farms (owners of Blue sea estate int).celebrated his new year with the diabled persons feeding &empowering over forty thousand disabled persons at the national stadium Lagos.
On the 6thof January 2017.he completed the empowerment program giving out lots of wheel chairs, sewing machines, clippers,electronic hair dryers e.t.c. at this occasion due to the overwhelming joy in the hearts of the disabled persons the crippled danced, the blind danced, the deaf rejoiced.
Dr Kelly nwogu has started it you too should be part of it.lets take this people out of the streets &save our generation. dr Kelly nwogu said in this exact words
‘if we do not help them their children would suffer &crime rate would increase as poverty leads to crime”.Together lets shape our world & create a better Nigeria. courtesy livelihood support initiative.
