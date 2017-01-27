Dr Kelly Nwogu and his LSI team redeemed their pledge to the people of Bida

In a bid to redeem the pledge he made at a recent visit to the Emir of Bida, HRH Alhaji Dr. Yahaya Abubakar, Dr. Kelly Izuwa Nwogu, the Founder of Livelihood Support Initiative (LSI) has distributed equipment worth millions of Naira to the the physically challenges in the society. The equipment includes Braille machines, GSM tool kits, Hair dryers, Barbing Clippers, Sewing Machines, Computers, Type writers, Mattresses, Treated Mosquito Nets, Grinding Machines, Vulcanizing machines and Carpentry equipment.
