Don't look JLo. Drake pictured on a date with a hot chick (photos)

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Their cup of tea
Lol Drake is a serial boyfriend.Ladies take him serious at their own peril.. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Paparazzi,they will follow u even down ur sh*t hole ...lol
k
Na thr palava,.. Who cares
Post a Comment
5 comments:
Their cup of tea
Lol Drake is a serial boyfriend.
Ladies take him serious at their own peril.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Paparazzi,they will follow u even down ur sh*t hole ...lol
k
Na thr palava,.. Who cares
Post a Comment