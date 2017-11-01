LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Don't buy a 2017 calendar, just look for the one from 1995, it's the same...lol

Good advice...lol
ugo ken said...

what goes around comes around lol

11 January 2017 at 20:37
Dozie Eugene said...

And notice dat February has 4Sundays, 4Mondays, 4Tuesdays, 4Wednesdays, 4Thursdays, 4Fridays, and 4 Saturdays

11 January 2017 at 20:39
Ohiren's Zone said...

People still dey buy calendar?....when our smart devices even have calendar of 1900.

11 January 2017 at 20:42
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Not the same please!1995 is 10 million better than now.so I'd rather buy 1995 own than buying 2017 TERRORIST BUHARI JUST CAME TO FINISH WHAT HE STARTED IN 1984 hmm Nigeria is now a joke because of this man nigerian is a den of killers because of this man Nigeria is a den of looters and liars cause of one man ooooooo CAN'T THIS MAN STEP DOWN HUH? Freeborn ask with red eyes.





GREAT ANNOUNCEMENT For my heavenly families,friends and well wishers in UNITED STATE OF DONALD TRUMP,freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima will be live and direct in California next week weekend for papa Donald j trump inauguration SO BE READY TO WELLCOME HIM WITH ENTOURAGE,siren and 10 gun shoots na we get America oo.EW IS GOOD TO BE GOOD OO money is indeed a bastard!
Chai haters will die of heart attack and fever this night cause of this news!
E pain u huh?meet oba of lagoon or DIE now.





















#sad indeed

11 January 2017 at 20:44
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

£earn $MARTPHONE Repairing (click) said...

Interesting...

11 January 2017 at 20:49
blog tourist said...

People still buy calenders?

11 January 2017 at 20:54
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...exactly

11 January 2017 at 20:55
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...and that of 1984

11 January 2017 at 20:55
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

THE PICTURES ON IT GONNA LOOK HIDEOUS






AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

11 January 2017 at 20:56
christie benjamin said...

Funny.

11 January 2017 at 21:01
Esther Norah said...

Na bad market for calendar sellers. Bet I hav neva seen a calendar seller before. I used to tink calendars were gift items, period.

11 January 2017 at 21:03
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Who buys calendar dese days? Lol


...merited happiness

11 January 2017 at 21:06
livingstone chibuike said...

lol

11 January 2017 at 21:18

