Donald Trump to attend Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Roadshow in US

US President-elect Donald Trump will be attending an investment roadshow, organised by the Federal Government for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector in the US.
According to the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mr, Ibe Kachikwu, who made the disclosure while unveiling the 2017 goals for the Oil sector in Abuja.
‘We are going to be seeking to attract investments and complete all the MoUs we have in China and India. We are looking to do a roadshow to the UK, we are looking to do a roadshow to the US with President Donald Trump coming in.’
The minister who also anticipated for the Federal government to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and allocate oil blocks in 2017, said that Nigeria would exploit the relationship built by President Muhammadu Buhari in taking a roadshow to the UK and US.
‘We are going to accelerate Federal Government’s revenues, look into areas where we could have made more money, so as to support the 2017 budget financing. we are looking to draw on the relationship that the president has built over time. We are going to be conducting oil blocks allocations and marginal flow awards to try and raise money for the government.’
12 comments:
yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
That is nice... Atlist if he sees hw nice we are he wouldnt prevent us from coming to US again....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Huh?jokers!liars!Which Donald trump huh? OH I REMEMBER APC HAUSA DONALD TRUMP. make una no try me oooo papa trump never get time for important thing talkless of attending irrelevant looters meeting. THIS IS MY FIRST WARNING TO MY PAPA AFTER HIS INAUGURATION BECAUSE I WILL NOT TOLERATE HIS MEETING WITH TERRORIST BUHARI APC OR HAUSA UNLESS HE WANT TO LOSE ME AND HIS SUPPORTERS. well am in u s already i will ne in his tower on 25 of January. HEY NIGERIAN THIS NEWS NA LIE OOOO NO BODY WITH TRUMP NAME WILL attend any meeting i warn.
freeborn wept with red eyes.
#sad indeed
Huh?jokers!liars!Which Donald trump huh? OH I REMEMBER APC HAUSA DONALD TRUMP. make una no try me oooo papa trump never get time for important thing talkless of attending irrelevant looters meeting. THIS IS MY FIRST WARNING TO MY PAPA AFTER HIS INAUGURATION BECAUSE I WILL NOT TOLERATE HIS MEETING WITH TERRORIST BUHARI APC OR HAUSA UNLESS HE WANT TO LOSE ME AND HIS SUPPORTERS. well am in u s already i will ne in his tower on 25 of January. HEY NIGERIANs THIS NEWS NA LIE OOOO NO BODY WITH TRUMP NAME WILL attend any meeting i warn.
freeborn wept with red eyes.
#sad indeed
seen. Earn extra cash! Get amazing soccer prediction tips for Saturday 14th January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com
Mtchewww.
He should come to Nigeria.
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
I need a gentle, financial OK and generous man from 55years upwards to have a profitable relationship with. I'm 29, 5ft 8 inches tall, light skin, plumpy and fun to be with. More you will get to know about me my email okoyekaren@gmail.com. Pls only a serious matured man.
Seen
...merited happiness
Where does this statement say Trump will be attending? "With Trump coming in" may imply to coincide with his being sworn in as president.
Why Nigeria's Oil and Gas Roadshow is not organized in Nigeria but US? Just asking. Visit www.evorve.com for free video and audio streaming just like youtube but plus more.
Typical nature of an Igbo girl....too loose ...see how u are advertising yourself.
Post a Comment